Thailand says 9 soldiers killed in clashes with Cambodia

Thailand says 9 soldiers killed in clashes with Cambodia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri announced on Thursday that ongoing border clashes with Cambodia have resulted in the deaths of nine Thai soldiers and injuries to more than 120 others.

The violence has forced nearly 200,000 Thai civilians to flee their homes and seek safety in refugee camps, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Surasant, three refugees have died, and a total of 849 camps have been established to accommodate the displaced population.

He added that almost 200 hospitals and clinics have been affected by the conflict to varying degrees.

In a social media update on Thursday, Thailand's 2nd Army Area Command reported that the clashes continue, with Cambodian forces firing on several areas in Ubon Ratchathani and Sisaket provinces.

News.Az