Cambodia, Thailand open to ceasefire talks, says Malaysian PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that both Thailand and Cambodia are open to considering a ceasefire amid escalating border clashes between the two nations.

Anwar said he had spoken directly with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday evening to urge de-escalation and push for dialogue, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“In our conversations, in Malaysia’s capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2025, I appealed directly to both leaders for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further hostilities and to create space for peaceful dialogue and diplomatic resolution,” Anwar shared in a Facebook post.

He welcomed the “positive signals and willingness” shown by both Bangkok and Phnom Penh to consider a ceasefire and affirmed Malaysia’s readiness to assist in the peace process.

“Malaysia stands ready to facilitate this process in the spirit of ASEAN unity and shared responsibility,” he added, emphasizing that peace should remain the region’s collective priority.

The ongoing clashes erupted early Thursday near the disputed Ta Moan Thom Temple and spread to at least six locations along the Thai-Cambodian border.

According to Thai media, 11 Thai civilians and one soldier have been killed in the conflict, raising concerns of further escalation if diplomatic efforts fail.

News.Az