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Thailand Southern Floods
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The death toll from severe flooding in southern Thailand has risen to 85, with more than 1.07 million households and over 2.9 million people affected across nine provinces, authorities said Friday. Government officials reported that 55 deaths were directly caused by flooding, while 30 were linked to other causes during the ongoing crisis.28 Nov 2025-14:19
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Authorities in Thailand are deploying helicopters to evacuate critically ill patients from a southern hospital stranded amid some of the region’s worst floods in years, as the death toll rises to 33, with more rain forecast.26 Nov 2025-10:38
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