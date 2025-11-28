Thailand floods kill 85, affect over 2.9 million across nine provinces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from severe flooding in southern Thailand has risen to 85, with more than 1.07 million households and over 2.9 million people affected across nine provinces, authorities said Friday. Government officials reported that 55 deaths were directly caused by flooding, while 30 were linked to other causes during the ongoing crisis.

Flooding remains severe in 105 districts, prompting emergency teams to assist with evacuations and deliver food, water, mobile kitchens, purification units, and rescue boats. Residents have been urged to evacuate when alerted, as heavy rains and flash floods continue, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared a state of emergency in Songkhla province on Tuesday, appointing the supreme commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces to oversee the response. The Meteorological Department has issued further warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the affected regions.

