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Thierry Breton
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The European Commission on Wednesday strongly criticized the U.S. decision to impose travel restrictions on five European individuals, including former European Commissioner Thierry Breton.24 Dec 2025-17:08
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French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticized the United States on Wednesday after Washington imposed visa restrictions on former European Union commissioner Thierry Breton and four other European figures involved in anti-disinformation efforts.24 Dec 2025-15:23
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