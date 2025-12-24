Macron condemns U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticized the United States on Wednesday after Washington imposed visa restrictions on former European Union commissioner Thierry Breton and four other European figures involved in anti-disinformation efforts.

Taking to the social media platform X, Macron described the U.S. measures as “intimidation and coercion aimed at undermining European digital sovereignty.” He emphasized that France strongly opposes the decision and reaffirmed a commitment to European autonomy in digital regulation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Together with the European Commission and our European partners, we will continue to defend our digital sovereignty and our regulatory autonomy,” Macron added, highlighting the EU’s determination to maintain control over its digital policies and standards despite external pressures.

The move by the United States comes amid increasing tensions over digital governance, cross-border data policies, and global anti-disinformation efforts. European officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of preserving regulatory independence in the face of international influence.

News.Az