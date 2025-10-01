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Tianshan Shengli Tunnel
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The world’s longest expressway tunnel, the 22.13-kilometer Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, officially opened to traffic on Friday in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, marking a major milestone in infrastructure development.26 Dec 2025-10:34
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China’s Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, the world’s longest expressway tunnel, is set to open to traffic by the end of this year, creating a new shortcut connecting the southern and northern regions of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.19 Dec 2025-12:52
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