World’s longest expressway tunnel opens in Xinjiang

The world’s longest expressway tunnel, the 22.13-kilometer Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, officially opened to traffic on Friday in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, marking a major milestone in infrastructure development.

The tunnel runs through the central Tianshan Mountains along the G0711 Urumqi–Yuli Expressway, cutting travel time across the mountainous terrain from several hours to just 20 minutes, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

With the full expressway now operational, travel time between Urumqi, the largest city in northern Xinjiang, and Korla, the largest city in the south, has been reduced from around seven hours to approximately three hours, according to state media. Officials say the project will significantly boost economic integration and connectivity between northern and southern Xinjiang.

Stretching 324.7 kilometers, the Urumqi–Yuli Expressway took five years to build and required a total investment of 46.7 billion yuan (about $6.63 billion). It serves as a key transport artery linking major city clusters and opening new channels for regional and external trade.

The tunnel itself posed exceptional engineering challenges. With a maximum burial depth of more than 1,100 meters, it crosses 16 geological fault zones and was built under conditions of high ground stress, strong seismic activity, extreme cold, high altitude, and strict environmental requirements.

Authorities described the project as a landmark achievement in China’s expressway construction, showcasing advanced tunneling technology and large-scale engineering capabilities.

