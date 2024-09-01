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Today Gold Rate
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Gold and silver futures in India surged to record levels in early trading on Thursday, driven by strong gains in global markets and a weakening rupee.29 Jan 2026-12:31
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Silver surged past the $75 mark for the first time on Friday, extending a powerful rally across precious metals as gold and platinum also climbed to record highs amid strong speculative momentum, expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts, and escalating geopolitical tensions.26 Dec 2025-09:06
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