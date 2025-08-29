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Tom Barrack
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Iraq said on Monday that Turkiye has agreed to take back its citizens among the thousands of Islamic State detainees recently transferred from Syria.23 Feb 2026-16:09
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Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy to Syria, has warned Lebanon that failing to disarm Hezbollah could trigger a major confrontation with Israel, alongside deepening economic and political crises.20 Oct 2025-13:10
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The Lebanese Cabinet has approved an army plan to ensure that all weapons in the country remain under state control, while keeping the plan’s details confidential. Information Minister Paul Marcos said the army will submit monthly progress reports, implementing the strategy within its available resources.06 Sep 2025-09:16
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US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack has admitted that his remarks describing Lebanese journalists as “animalistic” during a press briefing were “inappropriate.”29 Aug 2025-14:19
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