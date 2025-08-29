US Envoy Barrack apologizes for calling Lebanese reporters ‘animalistic’

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack has admitted that his remarks describing Lebanese journalists as “animalistic” during a press briefing were “inappropriate.”

Speaking in an interview on Thursday with social media personality Mario Nawfal, Barrack clarified that he did not intend to use the term in a derogatory manner but admitted his approach was wrong, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"'Animalistic' was a word that I didn't use in a derogatory manner. I'm just saying: ‘Can we calm down? Can we find some tolerance and kindness? Let's be civilized," he said.

The controversy arose during a press conference on Tuesday in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, where Barrack, accompanied by deputy envoy Morgan Ortagus, was discussing US efforts to disarm the Hezbollah group. He scolded journalists for simultaneously asking questions.

"Please, be quiet for a moment. And I want to tell you something. The moment this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we're gone," Barrack told reporters during the briefing.

The ambassador acknowledged his error, saying: "It was inappropriate to do when the media was just doing their job."

He expressed regret over his handling of the situation, adding: "I should have been more generous with my time and more tolerant myself."

"If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn't have used those words," he added.

News.Az