Lebanese Cabinet approves army plan for state control of weapons

The Lebanese Cabinet has approved an army plan to ensure that all weapons in the country remain under state control, while keeping the plan’s details confidential. Information Minister Paul Marcos said the army will submit monthly progress reports, implementing the strategy within its available resources.

The decision comes amid growing calls to disarm Hezbollah, marking the first serious government step in years on the issue. Five Shiite ministers, including members of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, walked out of Friday’s Cabinet session in protest after Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal presented the plan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Cabinet also backed a US-supported proposal by envoy Tom Barrack, which emphasizes exclusive state authority over weapons. The move follows Israel’s 2023–24 war in Lebanon, which killed more than 4,000 people, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Despite a November ceasefire, Israel continues near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon while maintaining outposts along the border.

News.Az