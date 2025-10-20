US envoy warns Lebanon: Disarm Hezbollah or risk war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy to Syria, has warned Lebanon that failing to disarm Hezbollah could trigger a major confrontation with Israel, alongside deepening economic and political crises.

“If Beirut fails to act, Hezbollah’s military arm will inevitably face major confrontation with Israel at a moment of Israel’s strength and Hezbollah’s weakest point,” Barrack said in a social media post, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He also cautioned that Hezbollah might push to postpone Lebanon’s parliamentary elections in May 2026 if a conflict breaks out, further escalating the country’s political crisis.

Lebanon’s government recently issued a decree to disarm Hezbollah, which the group rejected as a “grave sin,” effectively ignoring the order. Barrack noted that while Lebanon aspires to make its national forces the sole military power, Hezbollah’s political dominance and fears of civil unrest make this goal far from reality.

News.Az