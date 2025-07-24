Suspects in New York crypto kidnapping and torture case granted bail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two men accused of kidnapping, torturing, and holding an Italian cryptocurrency trader hostage in a Manhattan townhouse have been granted bail, court records show.

John Woeltz, 37, and William Duplessie, 33, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including kidnapping, assault, and coercion. New York Supreme Criminal Court Judge Gregory Carro set bail at $1 million each, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The 28-year-old victim, an Italian cryptocurrency trader, was abducted shortly after arriving in New York City in early May. Prosecutors allege he was held captive for weeks while his captors tried to force him to reveal his Bitcoin password.

During the ordeal, the victim was reportedly tortured, threatened with death, beaten, shocked with electric wires, and even dangled over a railing. Prosecutors say he was also bound and threatened with harm to his family.

The victim escaped after agreeing to provide the password, which was stored on his laptop in another room. When one suspect turned away, he fled and sought help from a traffic officer.

Police recovered cocaine, weapons, body armor, night vision goggles, ammunition, and photos showing the victim with a gun to his head during a search of the suspects’ townhouse.

Both men remain in custody, with their next court appearance scheduled for October 15.

News.Az