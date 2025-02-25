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Torture Case
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On Thursday, the International Criminal Court referred Italy to the Assembly of States Parties over a case in which it accuses the country of failing to comply with the court's orders.03 Apr 2026-01:49
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Two men accused of kidnapping, torturing, and holding an Italian cryptocurrency trader hostage in a Manhattan townhouse have been granted bail, court records show.24 Jul 2025-15:36
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Court hearings on the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen charged with torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, terrorism, financing terrorism and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were continued on February 15.25 Feb 2025-23:40
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