China is rapidly turning humanoid robots into its next artificial intelligence growth story, utilizing the same manufacturing playbook that previously allowed it to dominate the smartphone and electric vehicle sectors, according to a report by Toss Securities. In the report, titled "Back from Shenzhen" and released on Wednesday, the brokerage’s research center outlined how robotics is emerging as the next major growth driver for the Chinese artificial intelligence industry.

10 Jun 2026-12:13