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Tour Bus
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A tour bus traveling back to New York City from Niagara Falls, carrying 54 passengers, crashed and flipped onto its side Friday on an interstate highway. The accident resulted in five fatalities and left many others injured, according to authorities.23 Aug 2025-16:56
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Five people were killed and dozens injured when a tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls crashed and rolled onto its side on a highway near Pembroke, about 25 miles east of Buffalo, authorities said.23 Aug 2025-12:16
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Multiple fatalities have been confirmed and several passengers remain trapped after a tour bus carrying 52 people overturned Friday afternoon on the New York State Thruway near Buffalo, according to New York State Police.22 Aug 2025-22:48
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