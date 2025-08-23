Foreign nationals among five killed in New York tour bus crash

Foreign nationals among five killed in New York tour bus crash

Five people were killed and dozens injured when a tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls crashed and rolled onto its side on a highway near Pembroke, about 25 miles east of Buffalo, authorities said.

The bus was carrying 54 passengers, including travelers from China, India, the Philippines, the Middle East, and the United States. Translators were sent to the scene to assist with communication, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police said the driver, who survived, likely became distracted, lost control of the vehicle at full speed, and oversteered, causing the bus to flip into a ditch. Authorities have ruled out mechanical failure, driver health issues, and involvement of other vehicles.

More than 40 passengers were evaluated and treated for injuries ranging from head trauma to broken limbs. Mercy Flight medical transport, along with three other services, deployed helicopters to transport victims to local hospitals.

The National Transportation Safety Board has dispatched a team to investigate the crash.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her office is coordinating with state police and local officials to assist the victims. Blood and organ donor network Connect Life issued an urgent call for donors in the aftermath of the accident.

“I’m heartbroken for all those we’ve lost and all those injured and praying for their families. Thank you to our brave first responders on the scene,” said Senator Chuck Schumer.

The bus had been returning from a day trip to the popular tourist destination of Niagara Falls, which spans the U.S.-Canada border.

