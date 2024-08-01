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Tourism Center
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The fourth Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo opened on Monday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, with a focus on promoting the resilience of the global tourism sector.16 Feb 2026-22:48
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Azerbaijan has launched its first-ever international alpine skiing tournament, “Azerbaijan Open,” held at the Shahdag Tourism Center under the FIS calendar. The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation and Shahdag Tourism Center.08 Jan 2026-10:12
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By News.Az18 Aug 2024-08:16
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