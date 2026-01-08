Azerbaijan hosts first international alpine ski tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has launched its first-ever international alpine skiing tournament, “Azerbaijan Open,” held at the Shahdag Tourism Center under the FIS calendar. The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation and Shahdag Tourism Center.

Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov and Federation President Fuad Nagiyev attended the opening ceremony, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Twenty female athletes from Azerbaijan, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia, Georgia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Nepal and Uzbekistan are competing across different age categories. Azerbaijan’s Anastasia Papatoma represents the host nation.

On the first day, athletes are racing in the slalom discipline for top results. The tournament runs until January 10, with slalom and giant slalom events scheduled over the following days.

The competition follows last May’s five-year partnership agreement between FIS and Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency aimed at developing winter sports, upgrading winter tourism infrastructure and positioning Azerbaijan as a global winter sports destination. Under the partnership, Azerbaijan will serve as FIS’s “Global Destination Partner” and will host the moguls World Cup final for the first time on March 14–15 this year.

News.Az