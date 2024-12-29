- News
- Tourist Attack
Tag:
Tourist Attack
-
Pakistan's information minister said early Wednesday that Islamabad had "credible intelligence" that India was planning an imminent military strike and he vowed a "decisive response", as worries of spiralling conflict grew over a deadly attack in Kashmir.30 Apr 2025-03:12
-
-
The Indian military reported on Saturday that Pakistani soldiers fired at Indian positions along the heavily militarized border in disputed Kashmir for a second night in a row, amid rising tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors following a deadly attack on tourists last week.26 Apr 2025-17:58
-
-
-