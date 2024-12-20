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Transit Route
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Editor’s note: Seymur Mammadov is a special commentator for News.Az and the director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz. The article reflects the author’s personal opinion and does not necessarily represent the views of News.Az.29 Jan 2026-09:20
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Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan announced that the first transit shipment of goods through Azerbaijani territory is expected to arrive in Armenia shortly, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.21 Oct 2025-16:34
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China will offer more favorable conditions for transit transportation to Azerbaijan in 2025, aiming to boost the flow of materials from nearby regions to China via Azerbaijan, Chinese Chargé d'Affaires Ding Tao announced on Friday.20 Dec 2024-16:30
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