Armenia to receive first transit shipment via Azerbaijan soon

Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan announced that the first transit shipment of goods through Azerbaijani territory is expected to arrive in Armenia shortly, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

“Soon, the first batch of Kazakh wheat will enter Armenia via the Aktau-Baku route, followed by the Azerbaijani and Georgian railways. Peace has been established,” Papoyan said in the statement.

During a joint press statement with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on Monday, President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.

“I should also note that the first such transit shipment was a consignment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper but also in practice,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az