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Transport Aircraft
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Lt. Gen. Alexander Otroschenkо, commander of the Northern Fleet’s composite aviation corps, is believed to have been among those killed in the crash of an An-26 military transport plane in Crimea on March 31.02 Apr 2026-18:47
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The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday that a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft lost contact during a scheduled flight over Crimea.01 Apr 2026-01:47
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Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and his Georgian counterpart, Geka Geladze, have discussed Tuesday’s crash of a Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft on Georgian territory.11 Nov 2025-21:32
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Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has offered condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler, following the crash of a military transport aircraft near the Azerbaijan–Georgia border, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.11 Nov 2025-18:48
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Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) reported on Sept. 25 that it destroyed two Russian An-26 transport aircraft and two radar stations in a drone strike on occupied Crimea. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to target high-value Russian assets on the peninsula.25 Sep 2025-11:23
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Saudi Airlines Group is set to receive 191 new aircraft as part of an ambitious fleet expansion plan aimed at bolstering the Kingdom’s aviation sector in preparation for hosting two major global events: Expo 2030 in Riyadh and the FIFA World Cup 2034, News.az reports citing foreign media.14 Dec 2024-15:15
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The Czech Ministry of Defense has signed a contract with Brazilian firm Embraer for two C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft.26 Oct 2024-16:12
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At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, was presented with a C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft produced by the Italian company Leonardo, News.Az reports.26 Jun 2024-13:01
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