Ukraine destroys Russian transport aircraft, radar stations in Crimea - VIDEO

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) reported on Sept. 25 that it destroyed two Russian An-26 transport aircraft and two radar stations in a drone strike on occupied Crimea. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to target high-value Russian assets on the peninsula.

According to HUR, special forces set fire to the aircraft and destroyed a Russian surface surveillance radar system along with the MR-10M1 Mys M1 coastal radar station. The An-26, a Soviet-era twin-engine turboprop, can carry up to 40 troops or 5.5 tons of cargo. The radar station serves as a coastal defense system, providing early warning and tracking surface targets, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

HUR shared footage of the strike on social media, writing:

"How well the Muscovites' An-26 transport aircraft burn — watch the video!"

Occupied Crimea has remained a key focus for Ukrainian operations, with intensified strikes in recent weeks against airfields, radar stations, and other military infrastructure. Earlier this month, HUR reported destroying three Mi-8 helicopters and a radar station, followed by attacks on two Be-12 Chayka amphibious aircraft.

