Czech Republic to enhance air force witht two advanced transport aircraft

The Czech Ministry of Defense has signed a contract with Brazilian firm Embraer for two C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft.

The deal is estimated to be worth €456 million, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The state-of-the-art aircraft, designed to meet NATO standards, will modernize and significantly strengthen the operational capacity of the Czech air force, the Defense Industry Europe website said.The C-390s are a medium-size, twin-engine, jet-powered military transport aircraft. They are capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions, including tactical transport of troops, vehicles, and equipment; medical evacuations; firefighting; disaster response; humanitarian assistance and air-to-air refueling.“Past and present history clearly shows us that the military needs to be able to transport people and heavier cargo over longer distances. Evacuations from Afghanistan and Sudan are clear evidence of this,” Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová said.In addition to the aircraft, Embraer will supply the Czech air force with a comprehensive training and support package.The C-390 Millennium is designed to carry a maximum payload of 26 tons and can reach a top speed of 470 knots. It can operate from unpaved airstrips.Alongside the Czech Republic, other NATO members – the Netherlands, Hungary and Portugal – have also selected the C-390, as have Austria, Brazil, and South Korea.

