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Troop
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Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said he does not expect any gap in NATO’s deterrence capabilities in Europe, despite plans by the United States to reduce troop levels in Germany.04 May 2026-16:05
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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Russia has lost approximately 1,331,710 troops since the start of its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.01 May 2026-10:57
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The United States military is preparing to deploy at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days, according to three people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.26 Mar 2026-11:01
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U.S. forces have started withdrawing from Syria, leaving what is reported to be their largest military base in the country.23 Feb 2026-12:10
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Denmark is deploying additional soldiers to Greenland as part of an ongoing buildup of military personnel in the Arctic territory.19 Jan 2026-16:06
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The United Kingdom and France have signed a declaration of intent outlining plans to deploy troops in Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached with Russia, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced.07 Jan 2026-09:51
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Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed that France is preparing to deploy a contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers and officers to Ukraine.29 Oct 2025-10:48
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Venezuela's interior minister announced Monday that 15,000 troops would be deployed to the western states of Zulia and Tachira, which border Colombia.26 Aug 2025-13:20
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