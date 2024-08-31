Turkey ready to discuss pulling troop from Syria, but terms not yet agreed — Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is ready to discuss the withdrawal of its troops from Syria, but specific terms haven’t been agreed yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT television, News.az reports."The Turks are ready for this, but specific parameters haven’t been agreed yet. We are talking about the return of refugees, about the measures necessary to suppress the terrorist threat, which will make the presence of the Turkish contingents unnecessary. All this is in the works," the minister said.He said that according to the Syrian government a clear decision about the process for the eventual withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria is necessary for the normalization of relations with Istanbul.The interview is meant to be part of RT’s documentary titled Bridges to the East.

News.Az