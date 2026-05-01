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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Russia has lost approximately 1,331,710 troops since the start of its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

According to the update released on May 1, 2026, Russian forces also suffered 1,420 casualties over the past day alone. The figures include both killed and wounded personnel, as part of Ukraine’s regularly published battlefield assessments, News.Az reports, citing the report.

The report also details extensive equipment losses, including 11,903 tanks, 24,496 armored combat vehicles, over 41,000 artillery systems, and more than 265,000 drones. Additional losses listed include aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, naval vessels, and logistics equipment.

Ukraine’s military does not disclose its own casualty figures, citing operational security. Independent assessments from Western defense analysts suggest Russian losses are significantly higher than Ukraine’s, with estimates indicating a ratio of roughly 2:1 to 2.5:1.

A recent analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimated Ukrainian casualties at between 500,000 and 600,000 since 2022, including up to 140,000 killed in action.

The figures remain independently unverifiable, as wartime casualty reporting varies widely between sources and is not routinely confirmed by external audits.

News.Az