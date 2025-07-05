Russian troop losses surpass 1 million since start of invasion

Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko / Getty Images)

Russia has lost over 1 million troops in Ukraine since launching its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

In its July 5 report, the Ukrainian military said 1,025,260 Russian personnel have been killed or wounded over the course of the war, including 1,050 casualties in the past 24 hours, News.Az reports.

The report also detailed extensive equipment losses suffered by Russian forces, including:

-10,990 tanks

- 22,953 armored fighting vehicles

- 54,148 vehicles and fuel tanks

- 29,921 artillery systems

- 1,428 multiple launch rocket systems

- 1,191 air defense systems

- 420 aircraft and 340 helicopters

- 43,609 drones

- 28 ships and boats

- 1 submarine

While the figures could not be independently verified, Ukraine’s daily battlefield assessments underscore the continued intensity of the conflict, now in its third year.

