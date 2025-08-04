Trump to ’substantially’ hike India tariffs over Russian oil trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday he plans to "substantially" raise tariffs on India, citing the country’s purchases and sales of Russian oil amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused India of profiting from Russian oil transactions while disregarding the humanitarian impact of the war.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits," Trump wrote. "They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine."

The president did not specify the timing or exact scale of the proposed tariff increases, but signed the message as "President DJT" and concluded with "Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

