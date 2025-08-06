Trump says envoy Witkoff had productive meeting with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday afternoon that his Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, held what he described as a "highly productive meeting" with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing Ukraine war, News.az reports citing BBC.

"Great progress was made!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that he subsequently updated European allies about the discussion.

The president emphasized a shared consensus among all parties involved that "this War must come to a close," and indicated that efforts toward that goal would continue "in the days and weeks to come."

This diplomatic engagement follows Trump’s recent escalation of economic pressure on Russia to participate in peace negotiations. As part of this strategy, the administration has imposed higher tariffs on India, specifically targeting their imports of Russian oil.

The White House has not yet released additional details about what specific progress was made during the meeting between Witkoff and Putin or what potential peace terms might be under consideration