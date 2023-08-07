UN special rapporteurs getting deceived by the manipulations of Armenia and issuing biased statementsis extremely worrying - Azerbaijan MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"UN special rapporteurs and experts getting deceived by the manipulations of Armenia and issuing biased statements all the while turning a blind eye to the 30 years of occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, the human rights violations against almost 1 million refugees and internally displaced persons, the presense of Armenian armed forces in the territories of Azerbaijan in the last three years, as well as obstruction of the return of IDPs to their homes is extremely worrying," says Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the comment on the statement regarding the situation around “Lachin road” by some special rapporteurs and the independent expert of the UN Human Rights Council, News.az reports.

"Furthermore, the usage by the persons in question of expressions such as “Nagorno-Karabakh” in clear disrespect of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, as well as the double standards against it in the statement are unacceptable," the Ministry said.

News.Az