Trump orders US withdrawal from UN Rights Council, extends UNRWA funds ban

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to U.S. engagement with the United Nations Human Rights Council and continued a halt to funding for the U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA.

The move coincides with a visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long been critical of UNRWA, accusing it of anti-Israel incitement and its staff of being "involved in terrorist activities against Israel," News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During Trump's first term in office, from 2017-2021, he also cut off funding for UNRWA, questioning its value, saying that Palestinians needed to agree to renew peace talks with Israel, and calling for unspecified reforms.

The first Trump administration also quit the 47-member Human Rights Council halfway through a three-year term over what it called chronic bias against Israel and a lack of reform. The U.S. is not currently a member of the Geneva-based body. Under former President Joe Biden, the U.S. served a 2022-2024 term.

Since taking office for a second term on Jan. 20, Trump has ordered that the U.S. withdraw from the World Health Organization and from the Paris climate agreement - also steps he took during his first term in office.

The United Nations has said that nine UNRWA staff may have been involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack and were fired. A Hamas commander in Lebanon - killed in September by Israel - was also found to have had a UNRWA job. The U.N. has vowed to investigate all accusations made and repeatedly asked Israel for evidence, which it says has not been provided.

An Israeli ban went into effect on Jan. 30 that prohibits UNRWA from operating on its territory or communicating with Israeli authorities. UNRWA has said operations in Gaza and West Bank will also suffer.

