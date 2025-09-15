UN rights council calls urgent debate on Israel’s strike on Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Human Rights Council announced on Monday that it will convene an urgent debate in Geneva on Tuesday regarding Israel’s September 9 strike that targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar, News.Az reports, citingReuters.

The September 9 airstrike, which Hamas says killed five of its members but not its leadership, has prompted U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states to close ranks, adding to strains, in ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, which normalised relations in 2020.

The debate was requested by Pakistan on behalf of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and by Kuwait on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The request came as leaders of Arab and Islamic states were meeting in Doha on Monday, where they were expected to warn that Israel's attack on Qatar and other "hostile acts" threaten coexistence and efforts to normalise ties in the region, according to a draft resolution of that gathering.

Tuesday's urgent debate will be the 10th of its kind to be held at the U.N. Human Rights Council since its creation in 2006.

News.Az