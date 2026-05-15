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Vaavu Atoll
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Five Italian tourists died in a tragic scuba diving accident in the Maldives while reportedly exploring underwater caves near Vaavu Atoll, one of the country’s best known diving regions.15 May 2026-07:02
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Five Italian nationals died in a tragic scuba diving accident in the Maldives after reportedly becoming trapped while exploring underwater caves near Vaavu Atoll, one of the country’s most popular diving regions.15 May 2026-07:00
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Five Italians have died in a scuba diving accident in the Maldives, the foreign ministry in Rome has said.15 May 2026-06:58
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