US decides to redirect suspended financial aid to Georgian NGOs, media

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has deiced to redirect suspended financial aid intended for the Georgian government to support the country’s non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and media.

This was announced by Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesman for the US State Department, News.Az reports.Patel acknowledged that bilateral relations are “at a uniquely challenging moment” but emphasized that the US remains committed to the Georgian people and their aspirations.He stated, “We will continue to support programs and activities that benefit the people of Georgia by strengthening democracy, rule of law, independent media, and economic development.”Patel clarified that while aid programs benefiting the current Georgian government will be paused in some instances, resources may be redirected to non-governmental entities working in specific sectors.He also stressed the importance of the Georgian government returning to democratic principles and Euro-Atlantic integration by repealing controversial foreign influence laws, withdrawing other problematic legislation, ending disinformation campaigns, and ensuring transparent elections with international and domestic monitoring.The European Union earlier also announced its plan to reduce aid to the Georgian government, with an increase in support for the civil sector and media.

News.Az