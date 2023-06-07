Direct dialogue between Azerbaijan, Armenia - key to durable peace - US State Dept

+ ↺ − 16 px

Direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a key to durable peace, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing on June 7, News.az reports.

"I am not going to confirm or offer any insights into the schedule or any potential dates. We look forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington, as the parties continue to pursue peaceful future in the South Caucasus region. We continue to believe that direct dialogue is a key towards reaching a durable and dignified peace," he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held negotiations on May 1-4 in Arlington, VA. The ministers were hosted in George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. While in Washington they met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The two ministers shared their views on current situation, and stated their positions on existing issues related to normalization of relations.

The ministers and their teams advanced mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues remain divergent.

News.Az