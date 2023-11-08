US hopes to see peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

US hopes to see peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing, answering a question about the details of the recent visit of Senior Advisor for the South Caucasus to Baku, News.az reports.

"When we engage on these issues, what we bring at the forefront is our desire and hope to see peace between these two countries and a durable peace in the South Caucasus," he said.

US State Department’s Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono visited Baku this week to underscore US support for advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the US Embassy in Baku told Trend.

News.Az