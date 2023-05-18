U.S. is in favor of direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia: State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is in favor of direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, regardless of where the negotiations take place, said Vedant Patel, the deputy head of the press service of the State Department, while commenting on the meeting scheduled to be held between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow on May 25, News.az reports.

"Direct negotiations between the parties are of fundamental importance, and we are glad that they will take place wherever they are - in Arlington (Virginia, USA - ed.), in Brussels or in Moscow," he stressed.

