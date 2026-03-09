News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
8.4°C
47.1°F
Feels like:
5.1°C
5.1°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Vrt
Tag:
Vrt
Synagogue in Liege damaged in early-morning explosion
09 Mar 2026-12:42
Latest News
Kenya to fund airport expansion with pipeline IPO proceeds
Dutch warn of cyberattack on Signal, WhatsApp users
Indonesia’s Mount Marapi erupts, sending ash 1.6 km into sky
Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian air defenses in Crimea
Migrant boat crash off Turkiye leaves 14 dead
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slide as oil surge rattles markets
Roche shares fall after breast cancer drug fails trial
Oil prices jump to highest since 2022 at over $119 a barrel
South Korean won hits 17-year low against US dollar
Israel begins new wave of airstrikes on south Beirut -
VIDEO
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31