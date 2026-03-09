Synagogue in Liege damaged in early-morning explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

A synagogue in the Belgian city of Liege was damaged by an explosion early Monday morning, Belgian broadcasters VRT and RTBF reported, citing local police. No injuries were reported.

The blast, which occurred around 4 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), shattered the synagogue’s windows as well as those of a building across the street, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities have cordoned off the area, and a specialized counter-terrorism team is investigating the incident.

Liege’s mayor, Willy Demeyer, described the attack as an “extremely violent act of antisemitism” in comments to RTBF. Police have not yet disclosed the cause of the explosion.

News.Az