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Warning Messages
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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has claimed responsibility for sending warning messages via WhatsApp to tens of thousands of Israelis in what it described as a cyber operation targeting residents of the occupied territories.12 May 2026-15:07
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An Iran-linked hacker group called Handala says it has sent warning messages to hundreds of thousands of Israelis living in the occupied territories via WhatsApp, warning of possible missile strikes if what it called “foolish actions” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue.28 Apr 2026-10:52
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