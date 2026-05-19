Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara drops 'Pitt' from her name

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest daughter, Zahara, has publicly dropped her father's surname. The 21-year-old made the statement during her college graduation ceremony, joining her siblings Shiloh, Maddox, and Vivienne, who have all similarly distanced themselves from their father's last name in public life.

Zahara graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. While the official commencement program available on the university's website still listed her legal name as "Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt," the announcer read her name strictly as "Zahara Marley Jolie" when she walked across the stage to receive her diploma. This is not the first time she has omitted the name; she previously introduced herself simply as Zahara Marley Jolie when joining her college sorority, News.Az reports, citing TOI.

The milestone event was proudly attended by Angelina Jolie and Zahara’s siblings, Maddox, Pax, and Knox. Notably absent from the celebration was Brad Pitt, whose absence at the ceremony was confirmed by media reports.

The graduation caps off a busy month for the graduate, who recently praised her mother during a Mother’s Day brunch speech for the Pearls of Purpose Foundation. In her address, Zahara credited her mother as a vital role model, thanking her for teaching her what it looks like to be a decent human being in a world where kindness is often overlooked.

News.Az