Pro-Iran hackers claim mass warning messages sent to Israelis via WhatsApp

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An Iran-linked hacker group called Handala says it has sent warning messages to hundreds of thousands of Israelis living in the occupied territories via WhatsApp, warning of possible missile strikes if what it called “foolish actions” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue.

According to Fars News Agency, the group said in a statement that “hundreds of thousands of Zionists living in the occupied territories” had received the message directly via the messaging platform, News.Az reports.

In its statement, Handala referred to Netanyahu as “the leader of the Epstein cult” and accused him of attempting to maintain his position through what it described as “yet another act of careless stupidity.”

The group also issued a warning of possible escalation, stating: “Get ready for a barrage of Sayyid Majid missiles if you do not put an end to this stupidity. You will soon be spending weeks in your shelters, so stock up on supplies now.”

Handala concluded by claiming continued operational capability, saying: “Once again, Handala has proven that no security wall or censorship can silence the voice of resistance.”

News.Az