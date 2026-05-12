Pro-Iran hacker group claims sending warning messages to Israelis via WhatsApp

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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has claimed responsibility for sending warning messages via WhatsApp to tens of thousands of Israelis in what it described as a cyber operation targeting residents of the occupied territories.

In a statement cited by Iran’s Fars News Agency, the group said the messages were sent directly to users through the messaging platform, News.Az reports.

“Residents of the occupied territories! This is the final warning; soon the sky above you will turn into a burning hell and a rain of resistance missiles will fall upon you,” the message said.

The statement added: “No shelter will save you, and no home, street, or city will be safe from retaliation.”

Handala said the operation demonstrated what it described as the “intelligence and cyber penetration of the resistance deep inside the occupied territories”.

According to Fars, several Israeli media outlets, including Israel Hayom, confirmed the widespread distribution of the messages among users in Israel.

News.Az