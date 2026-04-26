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Washington Hilton
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The man accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump armed himself with weapons and took a selfie in his hotel room before the attack, court documents say.30 Apr 2026-10:27
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UFC CEO Dana White was in attendance at the Washington Hilton for the White House correspondents' dinner when chaos broke out following a shooting near the ballroom.26 Apr 2026-10:22
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A shooting incident disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held at the Washington Hilton in Washington.26 Apr 2026-08:39
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