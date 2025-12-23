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Weight Loss Pill
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Shares in Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Company rose after early data suggested that weight-loss pills could significantly expand the global obesity treatment market, rather than simply replace injectable drugs.07 May 2026-16:50
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Novo Nordisk’s stock surged after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drugmaker’s weight-loss pill, giving the Danish company a boost in the competitive race to bring an effective oral obesity treatment to market and helping it regain momentum against rival Eli Lilly.23 Dec 2025-16:51
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