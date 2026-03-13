News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
11.2°C
52.2°F
Feels like:
10.4°C
10.4°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Xrp Xrp
Tag:
Xrp Xrp
XRP gains attention after Eric Trump endorses Garlinghouse’s leadership
13 Mar 2026-13:07
Latest News
Timeline: How the U.S. and Israel war with Iran escalated
Adobe stock dips as CEO Narayen announces departure
Romania scrambles jets after drones detected near border
Four dead after US KC-135 aircraft crashes in Iraq
Azerbaijan launches search for new Caspian oil and gas reserves
Kamikaze drone hits Dubai International Financial Centre — VIDEO
Tokyo stocks fall as oil surge fuels economic concerns
XRP gains attention after Eric Trump endorses Garlinghouse’s leadership
Hezbollah claims seven rocket attacks on Israel
Doncic scores 51 as Lakers beat Bulls in LeBron’s return
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31