Azerbaijan's UN envoy rejects French allegations on Baku-Yerevan ties
15 May 2024-10:19
Azerbaijan’s permanent representative to UN meets with reps from French overseas territories
23 Sep 2023-17:21
Armenia's actions are embodiment of pre-planned political hypocrisy - Azerbaijan's rep at UN
17 Aug 2023-04:07
Azerbaijan condemns Armenia’s efforts to abuse issues humanitarian assistance for malign purposes - Yashar Aliyev
04 Aug 2023-05:13
Armenia committed multiple war crimes since the early 1990s - Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UN
24 May 2023-04:41
Azerbaijan’s permanent representative to UN: We resolutely reject all Armenia’s claims as completely false, null and void
21 Dec 2022-13:08
Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UN: We categorically reject Armenia's accusations
15 Sep 2022-23:11
Armenia has not shared accurate information about landmines: Azerbaijani diplomat
26 Jan 2022-11:18
Azerbaijani prioritizes rehabilitation and reconstruction of its liberated territories – diplomat
26 Jan 2022-09:29
Azerbaijan sends letter about Armenian vandalism to UN Sec-Gen
18 May 2021-15:58
